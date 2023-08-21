Fair 86°

Winning $50K Lotto Ticket Sold At 'Super Lucky' Hudson Valley Store

A super lucky Hudson Valley convenience store has done it again, this time with a winning second-prize Lotto ticket worth $50,000.

Someone is $50,000 richer after purchasing a second-prize winning ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.
Kathy Reakes
The ticket, from the Saturday, Aug. 19 game was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh.

The winning numbers for the New York Lotto drawing are 3-14-15-41-42-48 and a Bonus Number of 9. 

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number, lottery officials said.

No word yet on who the winner is, so check those tickets. 

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. 

New York Lotto drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

