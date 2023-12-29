Hudson Valley Eatery Announces Closure 'With Heavy Heart'

Located in Ulster County, Schatzi's New Paltz will serve its last pierogi and cold beer on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The owner, Jeremy Phillips, who announced on Facebook the closure, said it was with a "heavy heart" that he is closing the business.

"New Paltz being my home town has and will always hold a special place in my heart," Phillips said. "I love this town and the people of this town."

He added that many factors contributed to his decision to close the door including the pandemic, inflation, labor costs, and more.

Known for its wings, poutine, and, of course, beer, added with a fun atmosphere, the restaurant has been a mainstay for many.

One regular said on Facebook: "You will be missed. Thank you for the delicious food and drink but more for the memories made w/ in your walls and on your patio🙏🏻 Best of luck in your future endeavors."

Phillips said instead of focusing on the negative he's hoping lots of people will stop in to "share a meal or a beer and reminisce of all the good times."

Schatzi's also has a Poughkeepsie location that will remain open so if you’ve loved Schatzi’s New Paltz hopefully you’ll visit us there, Phillips said.

"Thank you for the last eight years," he added.

