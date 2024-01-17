'We're So Proud': Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl To Feature 2 Dogs From Hudson Valley

Two pups from Briarcliff Manor-based SPCA Westchester, Dallas and Melody, will make their big debuts at Puppy Bowl XX on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m., the animal rescue organization announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

In a post on social media, SPCA Westchester expressed excitement for the pair's upcoming television appearance.

"We all love Super Bowl Sunday but now we’re even more excited for the big game day," the organization wrote, continuing, We’re so proud of Dallas and Melody and can’t wait to see them make their big debut."

The annual event, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, will be held before the Super Bowl and will feature 131 dogs from 73 rescues and shelters across 36 states and territories, according to Animal Planet.

These pups will then be separated into teams: Team Ruff and Team Fluff. The teams will compete for a chance at winning the "Lombarky" trophy, as well as a chance at finding their new homes.

One lucky pup will also be named the MVP—"Most Valuable Puppy."

The 3-hour show will be broadcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+.

A full list of participating dogs can be viewed by clicking here.

