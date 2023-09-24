Super Soaker: Here's How Much Rainfall To Expect During Stormy First Weekend Of Fall

Additional rainfall amounts Sunday, Sept. 24 will be between an inch and two inches, bringing the total amount of precipitation for the weekend to around 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will remain mostly cloudy Sunday, Sept. 24 with rain at times during the day and again at night, and possible thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

The high temperature will be in the upper 60s.

"Although Ophelia will continue to lose wind intensity over the weekend, powerful wind gusts and flooding will also impact many communities," AccuWeather.com says.

For a look at Ophelia's movement into Monday, Sept. 25, click on the second image above.

Rain and showers are likely on Monday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. It will be cloudy with the high temperature holding steady at around 60 degrees.

It will be partly sunny Tuesday, Sept. 26 with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept. 28 with high temperatures in the mid-60s each day.

