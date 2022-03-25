Winter's Revenge: Arctic Blast Will Bring Chance For Snow In Parts Of Northeast

A blast of Arctic air from Canada will move into the Northeast this weekend, leading to a plunge in temperatures and snow showers in parts of the region.

Call it winter's revenge on the first full weekend of spring, which sprung this past Sunday, March 20.

"While this may not be the final blast of winter-like cold for the Northeast, it will certainly pack some punch," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Following the departure of a strong storm system that has now pushed off the East Coast, skies will gradually clear during the day Friday, March 25, which will be brisk and partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Clouds will return on Saturday, March 26 with a new chance for spotty, scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. The high temperature will be in low 50s.

The overnight low Saturday into Sunday, March 27 will be in the mid 30s for most of the region. But farther north and inland, where the low will drop to around or below the freezing mark, light snow is possible.

For a look at those areas (shown in pink) are possible on Saturday, see the first image above.

Sunday will be partly sunny and blustery with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Wind gusts of 25 miles per hour or more will make it feel like it's in the 20s. (For a look at Sunday's wind-chill values, click on the second image above.)

