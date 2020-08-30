Winter Weather Outlook For Region Released By Farmers Almanacs

Want an early read on the weather outlook for the winter of 2020-21?

There already are two forecasts by a pair of publications with long histories, and they're not exactly in agreement.

"If you love the cold of winter, you’re going to love our forecast if you live in the northern half of the country," the Farmers' Almanac said.

The Farmers’ Almanac says a major blizzard the second week of February will be among several big storms in our area.

“This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow to cities from Washington, D.C. to Boston,” the Farmers' Almanac writes.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting snowfall will be greater than normal in the Northeast in its newly released winter forecast.

At the same, it says temperatures will be a bit warmer than usual for much of the country.

"Uncommonly chilly temperatures will be limited mostly to the western states and northeastern New England," the Old Farmer's Almanac says.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been in existence since 1792. The Farmers' Almanac, meanwhile, is hardly a startup. It was established in 1818.

