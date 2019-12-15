Winter Weather Advisories Now In Effect For Much Of Region As Storm Nears

As a powerful, quick-moving storm that will bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain nears, Winter Weather Advisories have now been issued for much of the region.

The advisories are in effect from 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 for the counties shown in purple in the first image above, including Northern Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange in the Hudson Valley and Northern Fairfield in Connecticut.

Farther north and west, including Sullivan County in New York, the advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Advisories may be added for other counties. Currently, advisories have not been issued for Dutchess or Ulster counties.

Those traveling through the areas covered by the advisories should plan on slippery road conditions, the National Weather Service said, noting that hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening commutes.

At this time, about an inch of snowfall accumulation is expected for areas south of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, and up to 2 inches north of those roadways up to I-84.

Areas north of I-84 and farthest inland, especially west, could see up to 3 inches.

Areas in pink will see some ice accumulation during the storm and areas in dark pink could see significant ice accumulation of up to around 0.20 inches. (See second image above.)

It will be sharply colder overnight Sunday into Monday, with a low temperature in the upper 20s and wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

Clouds will roll in on Monday morning, with the chance for snow and a wintry mix starting after nightfall Monday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low 30s.

There will be a wintry mix with snow at times overnight into Tuesday.

The chance for sleet and freezing rain will continue until around 9 a.m. Tuesday south of 1-287 and the Merritt Parkway when the temperature is expected to rise to the mid 30s.

North of those areas, the chance will last through the afternoon as the high temperature will struggle to get above 33 degrees. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s farther south.

Skies will gradually clear Tuesday evening and overnight, leading the way to a mostly sunny and cold day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the high temperature in the low 30s.

