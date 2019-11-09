Winter Preview: Cold Start To Weekend Will Be Followed By New Storm, Another Drop In Temps

A cold weather pattern has settled in, bringing about a chilly start to the weekend, and a new chance for snow early next week.

After a brief warmup on Veterans Day, a complex, new storm system early in the week will lead to another drop in temperatures.

Skies will remain clear through the weekend, but there is a chance for a wintry mix, and possibly snow, from the latest storm.

The timing and track remain uncertain, but the possibility of snow is there.

Here's the latest five-day forecast:

Saturday, Nov. 9: Clouds will increase after a sunny start. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees, but the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 30 and 35 degrees. The overnight low will be around the freezing mark.

Sunday, Nov. 10: There will be continued cold in the morning, with the wind-chill factor between 25 and 30 degrees with areas of frost before 10 a.m. But the high temperature will climb to near 50 degrees in the afternoon on a partly sunny day.

Monday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 50s. Look for precipitation to arrive overnight as a frontal boundary between cold and warmer air masses will cross through. We'll have a better idea of the storm track later in the week. For now, it looks like in areas farther south, the low temperature will be in the mid-30s, meaning it will be all rain. Areas farther north in New York and Connecticut will see a wintry mix and snow.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Precipitation will continue until around noontime Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s. With the overnight low temperature reaching the low 20s, we could see a wintry mix, or even some snow, before there is gradual clearing before dawn.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: The latest storm will bring about a return to a cold air mass with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s on a mostly sunny day. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's in the teens.

