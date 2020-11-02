Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Wind Advisory: Gusts Of Up To 55 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas where wind advisories are in effect. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at areas that will see strong wind gusts at times Sunday night, Nov. 1 through Monday, Nov. 2. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
There will be some snow showers in parts of the region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The passage of a cold front is bringing Arctic air and strong winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour that could cause power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region until 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

Winds are out of the northwest of about 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 55 mph.

Scattered downed tree limbs and power lines are possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.

Monday will be mostly sunny and brisk with the high in the low 40s.

After a slight chance of morning showers, Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s to upper 40s.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.