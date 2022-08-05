Widespread Round Of Storms Will Bring Gusty Winds, Drenching Downpours To Region

As dangerously hot summer conditions persist in the region, there will be multiple chances for thunderstorms during an unsettled stretch of weather that will last through the weekend.

Storms will be widespread on Friday, Aug. 5, and linger into Saturday, Aug. 6, with areas in dark green in the first two images above seeing the heaviest rainfall.

Heat index values (the combination of the temperature and humidity) between 95 to 100 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be mostly cloudy for most of the day, and the high temperature will reach the low 90s.

A system bringing the storms will sweep through from west to east starting in the late afternoon, and continuing into the middle of the evening. Some of the storms will be accompanied by heavy downpours and gusty winds.

There will be more scattered showers and storms on Saturday, Aug. 6, mainly in the morning. The high temperature will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday, Aug. 7 will be partly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the low 90s and a chance of storms in the late afternoon and early evening.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Monday, Aug. 8 with a high temperature again in the low 90s and a chance of afternoon and evening showers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

