Whipping Winds Mark Start Of Thanksgiving Weekend, With Snow Expected At End

The start of the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be marked by whipping winds throughout the region.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 40s. Winds will be between 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 40-50 mph. (See first image above.)

Sixteen giant character floats, including Astronaut Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants and Smokey Bear, have been given the all clear by the NYPD to fly in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (just lower than usual).

Black Friday, Nov. 29 will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s, but the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's between 20 and 30 degrees.

After a dry and mostly sunny day on Saturday, Nov. 30 with a high temperature around 40 degrees, a wintry mix with rain and snow will move across the entire region Saturday night into Sunday, Dec. 1.

There is expected to be some snowfall accumulation north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut during this time frame, but it's too early to project precise amounts.

Snow could continue throughout the area, mixing at times with rain and freezing rain, during the day on Sunday, mainly through noontime, and until 4 p.m. not of I-84. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will continue to be on the cool side into early next week.

As the overnight low temperature drops to around the freezing mark, there will be another chance of a wintry mix and some snow into Monday morning, Dec. 2.

The high temperature on Monday will be around 40 degrees on a cloudy day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.