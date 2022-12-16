Wet, Windy Mess: Here's How Long Potent Nor'easter Will Linger

A nasty Nor'easter bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow along with gusty winds will linger throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 16.

Projected, and simulated radar for 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, showing a mix of snow and sleet (blue and light blue), rain (green), and heavy rain (dark green) is shown in the first image above.

"Lingering showers and gusty winds persist much of today," the National Weather Service said. "Winds along the coastline occasionally gust up to 50 mph into this afternoon, before tapering off this evening."

Rain could. be heavy at times with up to 2 inches possible, with minor coastal flooding expected.

But parts of the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and farther upstate in New York, northern New England, and Pennsylvania could see at least a foot of accumulation from the Nor'easter.

New projected accumulation totals are shown in the second image above from AccuWeather.com with areas in the lightest blue expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, 3 to 6 inches is forecast for areas in Columbia blue, 6 to 12 inches in the areas shown in royal blue, and 12 to 18 inches in purple.

The Nor'easter will linger into the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17, before being followed by gradual clearing, with conditions becoming mostly sunny Saturday on a brisk day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

It will remain cold and dry on Sunday with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.