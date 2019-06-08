Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Weekend Weather Will Be A Spring Exception Before Big Change To Start Workweek

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The next round of wet weather will arrive on Monday, June 10.
The next round of wet weather will arrive on Monday, June 10. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

As we inch closer to the start of summer, we'll experience what's been a real oddity this spring.

Namely, a dry weekend.

It will be pleasant and sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 70s before the next round of precipitation arrives at the start of the workweek.

Here's the outlook:

Saturday, June 8: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Winds will be calm and out of the east at less than 10 miles per hour.

Sunday, June 9: Mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 70s. Winds will be between 5 to 8 mph.

Monday, June 10: Mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 70s. There's a 50-50 chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Showers are likely throughout the evening. Up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.

Tuesday, June 11: Overnight showers continue through the morning. Skies will gradually clear starting after noontime. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.