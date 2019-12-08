Weather Whiplash: Wintry Mix, Snow Will Arrive After Temps Surge To Near 60 During Rainstorm

Following a mostly sunny and dry weekend, a new storm system will bring a surge in temperatures, rain, possible flooding before ending with a wintry mix and some snow at times as cold air quickly returns.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Sunday, Dec. 8: Mostly sunny, with a high temperature around 40 degrees. Wind-chill values will be between 25 and 35. Rain and showers will arrive overnight. Some areas north of I-84 could see a wintry mix when the precipitation starts, but temperatures will rise and be above freezing toward daybreak.

Monday, Dec. 9: Rain will be heavy at times throughout the day, mainly after 8 a.m. It will be warmer, with a high temperature in the upper 50s. Rain will continue overnight with the temperature holding steady in the 50s. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible, with locally heavier amounts and flooding possible.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: There will be showers at times, mainly late in the morning and early in the afternoon, on a cloudy day with a high temperature rising to the upper 50s to near 60 in the area. Areas farther north will see snow showers at times in the evening. As the overnight low falls to right around the freezing mark, much of the region will see a mix of snow and rain before daybreak. On Long Island, the temperature should remaining above freezing, with precipitation being mostly rain. (See first image above.)

Wednesday, Dec. 11: The drop in temperatures will continue during the day with the high temperature only in the mid 30s. There is a 50-50 chance for some snow through the late morning before the storm system pushes out in the afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with the low temperature falling to the low 20s.

Thursday, Dec. 12: Sunny and cold with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s.

