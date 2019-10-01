Weather Whiplash: Storms, Summer-Like Warmth Will Be Followed By Big Change

Now that the calendar has flipped to October, get set for some big changes, or to put it simpler: Weather whiplash.

A summerlike stretch in the middle of the week will be followed by storms and rain which will lead to a drop to true, fall-like temperatures.

Here's what to expect:

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Mostly cloudy and more humid, with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s. There's a chance of showers overnight.

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80s on a partly sunny day. There will be a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of both showers and thunderstorms after noontime. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent of precipitation during the day and a 50-percent chance after 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3: Temperatures will drop thanks to a storm system that could bring up to a half-in of rain on a cloudy day with the high temperature only in the low 60s. The chance for more rain remains for the overnight.

Friday, Oct. 4: Partly sunny and comfortable with a high temperature near 70 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s.

