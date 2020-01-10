Weather Whiplash: Coldest Air Of Winter Will Be Followed By Near-Record Warmth

Those who like to go to extremes are going to love the big change in the weather pattern.

That's because we're about to go from a new round of snow followed by snow squalls and the coldest air of the winter to potential record-breaking warmth over the weekend.

Here's what to expect:

Friday, Jan. 10: The rise in temperatures begins with the high climbing to the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The temperature will hold relatively steady overnight with the low temperature staying in the 40s with areas of fog.

Saturday, Jan. 11: Fog will remain in some spots through the morning as the temperature rises to a high near 60 degrees. There will be a chance for showers throughout what will be a cloudy day. The shower chance increases overnight, with a low temperature only in the mid 50s.

Sunday, Jan. 12: Morning showers are likely and there could be some scattered thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. After a cloudy morning, there will be gradual clearing in the afternoon as the high temperature hits the low to mid 60s. There will be a drop in temperatures overnight, with the low in the upper 30s.

Monday, Jan. 13: Partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s. It will be partly cloudy overnight with the low temperature just above the freezing mark.

Tuesday, Jan. 14: Partly sunny with the high temperature in the low 40s. There's a chance for precipitation overnight, which should be mainly rain as the low temperature is not expected to fall below the mid 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.