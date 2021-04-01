Weather Whiplash: Big Change Follows Springlike Stretch

It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball, one of the most enduring signs of spring.

But it will feel more like winter on April Fools' Day, Thursday, April 1, ending a stretch of milder air.

“It’s a roller coaster ride here in the Northeast," said AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Brittany Boyer. "You could actually call it weather whiplash. It’s going to go from feeling like spring to feeling like winter."

Rain and showers are tapering off Thursday morning, but there will be a chance for sprinkles through the early afternoon on a mostly cloudy and brisk day with a high temperature in the mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind will be out of the northwest at around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour on April Fools' Day.

There could be scattered showers Thursday night which could mix with snow at times as the temperature falls to the upper 20s with wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

Friday, April 2 will be partly sunny and brisk with a high temperature of only around 40 degrees, with wind-chill values being 20 and 30 degrees.

Saturday, April 3 will be sunny and a bit milder, with a high temperature in the low 50s.



