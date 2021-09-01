Contact Us
Breaking News: Tornado Watch In Effect For Rockland
Videos Capture Apparent Tornado Touchdown In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Footage from Twitter user @_Zac13 captures an apparent tornado touching down in Gloucester County.
Footage from Twitter user @_Zac13 captures an apparent tornado touching down in Gloucester County. Photo Credit: Twitter user @_Zac13

Tornados ripped through parts of South Jersey Wednesday evening, downing trees and destroying houses along the way, the National Weather Service has confirmed (scroll down for videos).

Firefighters in Harrison Township were conducting searches at nearly 100 homes on and around Josephine Lane as of 7 p.m., unconfirmed and initial reports say.

More than 12,000 homes and businesses were without power around that time.

According to NJ Advance Media's Outage Tracker, the majority of the outages were reported in Deptford Township (3,900), Hamilton (1,200), West Windsor (1,200), West Orange (1,500), and Stillwater (1,200).

The NWS confirmed a large tornado over Beverly in Burlington County -- 12 miles southwest of Trenton -- around 7 p.m. 

The Mullica Hill twister was captured by several Twitter users.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a tornado watch in the area.

This is a developing report. Check back for more.

