Unsettled Stretch Will Include New Round Of Storms Leading To Change In Weather Pattern

The new month begins with an unsettled weather pattern that will bring showers at times and a new storm system leading to an increase in temperatures.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Tuesday, Sept. 1: There will be showers at times on a mostly cloudy day with the high temperature in the upper 70s.

There will be patchy fog overnight with the low temperature in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: The new storm system will move through in the afternoon on a another cloudy day with the high temperature in the upper 70s.

Showers and scattered storms will arrive after noontime and continue at times through the evening. There will be more patchy fog at times during the day and evening.

Thursday, Sept. 3: The passage of the storm system will lead to an increase in temperatures on Thursday, which will be a partly sunny and warmer day with the high temperature around 85 degrees.

There's a chance for more showers and spotty storms starting late in the morning and then again late in the evening.

Friday, Sept. 4: It will be dry for the first time in several days, with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature again in the mid 80s.

Saturday, Sept. 5: Sunny and pleasant with the high temperature in the upper 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.