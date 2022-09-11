Unsettled Stretch: Here's When To Expect Rain, Storms Next Few Days

The arrival of an unsettled weather pattern will usher in separate rounds of precipitation with the potential for soaking rainfall and thunderstorms at times.

Rain chances will increase through the day on Sunday, Sept. 11, and continue through Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the National Weather Service.

With the clouds and rain around on Sunday, expect high temperatures to only be in the 70s.

Beginning in the mid-afternoon Sunday, there will be a chance for showers that will last through the evening and into the overnight hours as a storm system advances from west to east. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Monday, Sept. 12 will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies and the high temperature climbing to the upper 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon and continue at times through the evening and overnight. Some areas could see heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Up to around a quarter-inch of rain is expected Monday, with higher amounts possible where storms are more likely (shown in dark green in the second image above.)

Skies will remain cloudy on Tuesday with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and scattered showers at times, and about a 50-50 chance for isolated thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe.

There will be gradual clearing overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a high near 80.

It will stay dry on Thursday, Sept. 15 with plenty of sun, and a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

