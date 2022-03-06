Unsettled Pattern Featuring Rounds Of Rain Arrives In Region: Here's What To Expect

A days-long stretch of unsettled weather will include a rounds of rain and a rise in temperatures that will provide a spring preview for much of the region.

The system arrived in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 6 with dense fog and showers for most of the region, and a wintry mix and snow far north and inland. (See the fist image above.)

Then comes the big change in the weather pattern, as the temperature jumps to a high in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, March 6 while intermittent rain and shower activity continues during the afternoon and into the early evening. (See the second image above.)

It will be mostly cloudy overnight Sunday into Monday, March 7 before rain is expected to pick up starting in the early afternoon. The high temperature will again be in the 60s.

There will be a new round of rainfall Monday night, with thunderstorms possible, continuing until early Tuesday morning, March 8 before skies finally clear, ending unsettled stretch.

During the unsettled stretch, areas in upstate New York and northern New England will see up to a half-foot of snowfall. For projections from Sunday through Tuesday by AccuWeather.com, click on the third image above.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies before a new round of showers is due to arrive on Wednesday afternoon, March 9 before skies clear during the day on Thursday, March 10.

More unsettled weather is expected to start Thursday night and last through the start of the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

