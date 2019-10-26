Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Tropical Storm Olga Remnants, Cold Front Will Bring Drenching Rain, Possible Flooding

Joe Lombardi
Sunday, Oct. 27 will be a super soaker.
Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The first half of the weekend will be ideal to take in fall foliage or go pumpkin picking before a storm system sweeps through, bringing soaking rain, scattered storms and possible flooding to the region.

It will be mostly sunny and cool on Saturday, Oct. 26 with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Rain arrives overnight and will continue throughout the day on Sunday, Oct. 27 as the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga combine with an approaching cold front.

Rain will be heavy at times during the day with strong winds out of the southeast at around 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 mph. Thunderstorms are possible after noontime Sunday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

A total of 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is possible before the rain finally tapers off at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and Monday, Oct. 28 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

