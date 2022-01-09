Tropical Storm Forms In Atlantic Basin Expected To Become First Hurricane Of Season

A tropical storm has just formed in the Atlantic Basin and forecasters say it has the potential to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season.

The National Hurricane Center said on Thursday, Sept. 1 that a tropical depression had strengthened into what has been named Tropical Storm Danielle.

Winds associated with Danielle, located in the north-central portion of the Atlantic Ocean, have increased to around 60 miles per hour. (See the image above.) Late Thursday afternoon, Danielle is about 900 miles west of the Azores islands off the coast of Portugal.

"Danielle is expected to meander over the open Atlantic for the next several days and strengthen into a more robust system," according to AccuWeather.com.

A projected path for Danielle has not yet been released by the National Hurricane Center.

It's the first tropical storm since Sunday, July 3 when Tropical Storm Colin dissipated.

So far this hurricane season, which began Wednesday, June 1, the Atlantic Basin has had just three named storms and none in August.

It was the first time in 25 years that the Atlantic Basin had zero named tropical systems in the month of August, AccuWeather.com said.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season started ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

