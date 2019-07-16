Tropical Depression Barry Will Bring Drenching Downpours To The Area

Conditions conducive for thunderstorms will be in place before a powerful strong system from Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Barry arrives.

Barry, now classified as a tropical depression, will bring those drenching downpours across the region on Wednesday, July 17 into Thursday, July 18.

The stretch of excessive heat starts on Tuesday, July 16, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 90 degrees, and the heat index (the combination of the actual temperature and the humidity) between 95 and 105 degrees.

Wednesday, July 17 will be another scorcher with the high temperature again around 90 degrees, and the humidity making it feel like it's around 100 degrees.

The storm chance starts after noontime on Wednesday, with storms from Barry becoming likely after 11 p.m. Wednesday and continuing overnight. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is expected.

Showers are likely with thunderstorms possible at times throughout the day on Thursday. The precipitation will keep the high temperature lower, at around 80 degrees. Another half-inch of rain is possible. The chance for showers continues through Thursday night.

Excessive heat and humidity return on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat-index values between 105 and 110 under mostly sunny skies both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.