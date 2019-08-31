Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Tracking Dorian: New Projected Path For Cat 4 Hurricane; Possible Impact On This Area Unclear

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the latest projected path for Hurricane Dorian, released Saturday morning, Aug. 31. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Hurricane Dorian will be heading north after it arrives or near Florida, with the latest models showing a likelihood it will move northward along the coast and not move inland. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A satellite image of Hurricane Dorian on Saturday morning, Aug. 31. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Hurricane Dorian has reached Category 4 status as it slowly heads west packing 145 mile-per-hour winds.

The latest projected path shows Florida may be spared a direct hit.

In a report released at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31,  the National Hurricane Center said it now expects Dorian will take a sharp right turn around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, so the center of the storm doesn’t make Florida landfall.

The consensus path from several models also now has the storm headed for landfall near the South Carolina and Georgia border.

A gradual north/northeast trek is then expected with heavy and excessive rainfall along the way.

But it remains uncertain if the monster storm will have any impact on the New York metropolitan area.

If Dorian stays relatively close to the coast as it moves northeastward, then rough surf, coastal flooding and locally damaging wind may conceivably spread as northward as the southern New Jersey coast, according to AccuWeather.com.

With its slow-moving path, any impacts from Dorian in this area would not be felt until the end of next week. There's currently a chance for rain and storms on Saturday, Sept. 7.

As for this Saturday, Aug. 31, morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday, Sept. 1 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mids 70s. Clouds will increase during the late afternoon and evening.

Look for a mostly cloudy day Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2, with a high temperature in the upper 70s. There will be a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible, starting at around noontime and continuing through the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.