Tracking Dorian: Advisories Issued For Parts Of Area As Hurricane Moves Up East Coast

Advisories have been issued for parts of the New York metropolitan region as Hurricane Dorian moves up the east coast.

The now Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds made landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks around 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 after devastating the Bahamas earlier in the week. It's now on a path back off the coast moving north.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 for Long Island and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties. (See first image above.)

A High Surf Advisory and High Rip Current Risk Advisory are in effect for southern Nassau and southern Suffolk from 2 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Rain will arrive Friday mainly after 3 p.m. on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature around 70 degrees. Wind speed will be between 14 and 20 mph with much higher gusts.

Rain will continue overnight before tapering off by around 8 a.m. Saturday.

After morning clouds, it will gradually become mostly sunny Saturday, with the high temperature in the low 70s.

Sunday, Sept. 8 will be sunny with the high temperature once again the low 70s.

The storm is expected to finally move off the coast of Nova Scotia and out to sea overnight Sunday into Monday, Sept. 9.

For the latest projected track and time frame for Dorian, released Thursday morning by the National Hurricane Center, check the second image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

