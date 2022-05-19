Topsy-Turvy Weather Pattern Will Bring Big Shifts In Temperatures: Here's What To Expect

A topsy-turvy weather pattern will see dramatic shifts in temperatures over the next several days.

After a long stretch of temperatures at or below normal levels, the mercury will climb into the 90s on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

"In many areas, the heat and humidity this Saturday and Sunday will bring the hottest conditions since last August," according to AccuWeather.com.

After rain winds down by late in the morning on Thursday, May 19, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Friday, May 20 with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

The warm, muggy air arrives arrives on Saturday, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 90s. (See the first image above.) High humidity will make it feel even warmer. (Click on the second image above.)

Sunday will be another hot day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature again in the low 90s.

There will be a chance of showers starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours when thunderstorms are also possible as a strong front pushes through the region, leading to another swing in temperatures.

Monday, May 23 will see a return to more seasonable temperatures with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies. There could be a passing shower or two at times during the day.

