Three Long-Range Forecasts Call For Stormy Winter: Here's When First Snowfall Is Most Likely

With three separate long-range forecasts calling for a snowy and stormy winter in the area, the National Weather Service released a map showing the likely first day of snowfall for locations across the country.

For most of the region, it's between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. (See the map above.)

The earliest accumulating snowfall recorded in New York City happened on Oct. 21, 1952.

Now, to those long-range forecasts:

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a "wet and wild" 2019-20 winter in the Northeast marked by "shivers, snowflakes ... and strong storms" with the "snow-verload" affecting mainly northern states in the west and midwest.

The Farmers' Almanac says this region will see "a good amount of snow" with colder-than-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the Northeast and warns of “not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain and sleet, especially along the coast.”

Despite a few cold spells across the Northeast during autumn, winter's chill won't arrive until at least the end of 2019, with its full force holding out until after the new year, AccuWeather.com says in its long-term forecast.

Once the wintry weather gets underway, an active season will be in store, it said.

