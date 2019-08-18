Threat Increases For Scattered Thunderstorms As Heat, Humidity Rise

It will be warmer, more humid, with an increased threat for scattered thunderstorms throughout the area on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies, but the humidity will make it feel warmer. (For a look at projected high temperatures from throughout the region on Sunday, check the first image above.)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible starting at around 3 p.m., with storms becoming more likely in the early evening Sunday.

The high temperature on Monday, Aug. 19 could hit or surpass the 90-degree mark on a mostly sunny day.

Expect pop-up showers and isolated storms from around 2 p.m. through around 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

