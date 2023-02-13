Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Weather

These Areas Saw Precipitation From Overnight Storm: Here's What To Expect This Week

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Some on the south side and east end of Long Island saw more than a quarter of an inch of rainfall from the coastal storm that swept through Sunday night, Feb. 12 into Monday morning, Feb. 13.
Some on the south side and east end of Long Island saw more than a quarter of an inch of rainfall from the coastal storm that swept through Sunday night, Feb. 12 into Monday morning, Feb. 13. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system moved through the region overnight that mainly affected areas along the coast.

Some on the south shore and east end of Long Island saw more than a quarter of an inch of rainfall Sunday night, Feb. 12 into Monday morning, Feb. 13. (See the image above from the National Weather Service.)

Interior areas saw little or no precipitation from the system.

Skies will gradually clear on Monday morning, leading to a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature of around 50 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase during the evening Tuesday, followed by a mostly cloudy start to the day on Wednesday, Feb. 15 before skies become mostly sunny, helping the temperature climb into the upper 50s.

An unsettled weather pattern will move in to end the workweek with showers likely on Thursday, Feb. 16, and spring-like temperatures all the way into the low 60s.

There will be more showers at times on Friday, Feb. 17 and a big drop in temperatures in the afternoon, going from a high daytime temperature in the upper 50s to an overnight low in the low 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.