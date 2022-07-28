These Areas Have Best Chance To See Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms

An increase in humidity will help fuel a new round of widely scattered thunderstorms that will sweep through the region.

The time frame for storm activity is mainly after 3 p.m. until around 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Areas with the best chances to see storms are southern Connecticut and Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be partly sunny for most of the day with a high temperature in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Friday, July 29. But clouds will roll in during the mid-afternoon hours, and there will be a new chance for showers and storms, mainly from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

It will dry out in time for the weekend with mostly sunny skies on both Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 with a high temperature in the mid 80s both days.

