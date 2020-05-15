Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

These Areas Are Most At Risk For Severe Storms With Strong Wind Gusts, Hail, Possible Tornadoes

The highest threat for severe storms is areas farther north and inland (shown here in orange). Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the storm system. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get ready for a round of severe weather.

A storm system will bring scattered severe thunderstorms with torrential downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages.

The time frame for the storm is late Friday afternoon, May 15 through Friday evening.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire forecast area at a threat level ranging from marginal to enhanced (a higher probability of seeing severe thunderstorms). To see the threat levels by area, see the first image above.

The primary threats will be damaging winds as high as 60 to 70 mph and large hail of one inch in diameter or larger. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The strong thunderstorms will arrive sometime after 3 p.m. Friday, with most of the severe activity expected after nightfall.

The system will move off by around 1 a.m. Saturday, May 16. It will become mostly sunny Saturday, which will be continued warm, with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

