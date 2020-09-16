Teddy Upgraded To Hurricane Status, Newly Released Path Takes Storm Toward Northeast

Get ready for Alpha. Maybe even Beta.

With so many storms forming in the Atlantic, the 26-letter English alphabet may not be enough to name them all. In which case, it's on to the Greek alphabet.

The storm area residents should most be aware of is Teddy, which has just been upgraded to hurricane status.

It's a Category 2 storm as it moves toward Bermuda before continuing toward northern New England - hardly a hotspot for tropical activity.

But in this crazy 2020 hurricane season, apparently, anything goes.

Teddy, located about 700 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles, is slowly moving northwest. It formed early Wednesday, Sept. 16 and has winds of 100 miles per hour.

It's expected to become a Category 3 major hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 17 with a northern track projected.

The latest projected track, released Wednesday evening, Sept. 16 by the National Hurricane Center, is shown above.

