Sunny Last Day Of Summer Will Be Followed By Scattered Storms, Big Change In Weather Pattern

The summer of 2019 will be one for the books in just a matter of hours, and then a big change in the weather pattern will come, along with the end of a long stretch of dry days.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The summer of 2019 will be one for the books in just a matter of hours, and then a big change in the weather pattern will come, along with the end of a long stretch of dry days.

So it's fitting that Sunday, Sept. 22, the last day of summer, will be, well, summer-like with the high temperature well above normal.

It will be warm, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and higher humidity. It could be the warmest last day of summer since 1980, in fact.

The first day of fall, Monday, Sept. 23, could be even warmer with a high temperature in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Then comes the big change after a ridge of high pressure led to the dry weather pattern.

The arrival of a cold front will be accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

That will lead to a pleasant and comfortable day Tuesday, which will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the mid 70s. Wind will be out of the northwest between 7 and 11 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 will be sunny with a high near 75.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

