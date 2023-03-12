Strong Winds From Powerful Nor'easter Could Cause Power Outages: Here's Latest

A potent Nor'easter that could dump as much as 18 inches of snow in some inland areas will be packed with strong winds that could cause power outages.

The time frame for the storm is Monday night, March 13 into late Tuesday evening, March 14, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts will range from 40 to 70 miles per hour starting Monday night, March 13. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Areas most at risk for power outages due to fallen trees and power lines and gusty winds can be viewed by clicking on the second image above.

Coastal flooding is also possible.

As for snowfall, areas north of the I-84 corridor should see 8 inches or more of accumulation, with the highest amounts, including up to 18 inches, expected in areas marked by the two darker shades of blue in New York, northwestern Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire shown in the third image above from AccuWeather.com.

In advance of the storm's arrival, Sunday, March 12 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-40s and wind-chill values in the 20s, the National Weather Service says.

Precipitation from the Nor'easter will arrive as rain and rain mixed with snow before a changeover to snow in much of the Northeast Monday night into Tuesday.

North of I-84, snowfall is likely to last into Tuesday night, leading to higher accumulation amounts.

Precipitation should wind down from west to east late Tuesday night.

Wednesday, March 15 is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

