Strong To Severe Storms Will Bring Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Tornadoes, Hail

A line of thunderstorms will sweep through the region, bringing the potential for severe weather.

The time frame for the storm system, which will be ignited by an approaching cold front, is late Wednesday afternoon, May 26 through Wednesday evening.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a couple of tornadoes are possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Wednesday.

"Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the main threat," the statement said.

The high temperature will shoot back up to the upper 80s to around the 90-degree mark on a breezy day on Wednesday, with higher humidity making it feel even warmer.

"One noticeable difference, in addition to the heat, will be significantly higher humidity levels on Wednesday, compared to this past weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

The current time frame for possible storm activity is from about 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It will remain warm Thursday with the high temperature in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Temps will fall for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, with the high temperature Friday, May 28 only in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies to start, followed by a chance of rain and showers in the late afternoon into the evening.

