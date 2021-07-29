Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Strong Storms With Gusty Winds, Possible Hail, Isolated Tornadoes Will Sweep Through Region

A look at areas (in dark green) at risk for strong storms on Thursday, July 29 in the mid afternoon into the late evening.
A look at areas (in dark green) at risk for strong storms on Thursday, July 29 in the mid afternoon into the late evening. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A new round of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds, heavy rain, and possible hail will sweep through the region.

An isolated tornado is not out of the question, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued on Thursday, July 29.

The time frame for storm activity is from mid-afternoon until late in the evening on Thursday.

"Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight may result in an isolated to scattered threat for flash flooding," the National Weather Service said. "Locations that are urban, low-lying, drain poorly, or have recently had flooding are most at risk. Remember, never drive through flooded roadways."

Up to a half of an inch of rain is expected, with higher amounts in areas seeing the strongest storms.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Storm activity is expected to continue until around midnight, followed by gradual clearing overnight, leading the way to a pleasant, breezy and mostly sunny day on Friday, July 30 with a high near 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

