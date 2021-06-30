Strong Storms With Damaging Winds, Lightning Could Cause Power Outages In Region

A slow-moving cold front will be accompanied by a round of strong to severe thunderstorms that could cause scattered power outages in the region, while also bringing about an end to the heatwave.

The time frame for storm activity on Wednesday, June 30 is from the afternoon into the evening.

Storms will be accompanied by damaging wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, frequent lightning, locally heavy downpours, and flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

The storms could cause tree limbs to snap and topple trees onto power lines, causing outages.

It will be hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday, with the temperature hitting the 90s for the third straight day. Heat advisories and air quality alerts are in effect until Wednesday evening, with excessive heat warnings issued for some parts of the region.

The humidity will continue on Thursday, July 1, but the high temperature will be in the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible starting late in the morning and continuing through Thursday evening.

Friday, July 2 will be mostly cloudy and more comfortable, with a high temperature in the mid 70s. The unsettled weather pattern will continue with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

