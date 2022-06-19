Stretch Of Below-Average Temps Will Be Followed By Storm Chance As Summer Officially Starts

A stretch of unseasonable, below-average temperatures will last through the long weekend before a change in the weather pattern arrives just as summer officially starts.

For Juneteenth/Father's Day on Sunday, June 19, it will be a bit milder than it was on Saturday, June 18, but temperatures will still be below normal by around 10 degrees, with a high temperature in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be windy again with the strongest winds during the early to mid afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny conditions, except across the far eastern sections of the region, mainly far eastern Long Island, eastern Connecticut and central and eastern Massachusetts, where a mix of sun and clouds are expected, with some showers possible at times, especially in the morning. (See the image above.)

Monday, June 20 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s.

The mainly dry stretch will be followed by the chance for showers and thunderstorms on the first day of summer on Tuesday, June 21.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 70s, and the storm chance starting in the mid-afternoon, and continuing through Tuesday evening.

It will continue to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, June 22 with a high temperature again in the low 70s and showers possible during the day and again at night.

