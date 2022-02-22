Stormy Week Will Include New Round Of Snow, Wintry Precipitation: Here's What's In Store

The first of two winter storms will result in rain and showers for this region before another system developing over the Southwest tracking into the Northeast is expected to bring a wintry mix and snow later this week.

"We have twin storms this week," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. "They are not identical but more like fraternal twins."

The stormy pattern will begin as rain becomes steady in the mid-afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 22, which happens to be 2-22-22 on the calendar, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with with a high temperature in the low 50s prior to the arrival of rainfall.

Rain will continue through the overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Scattered showers will be possible until around noontime.

After a cloudy start, skies will gradually becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday, helping the high temperature climb to a spring-like low 60s.

Thursday, Feb. 24 will be mostly cloudy with a drop in temperatures, as the high will be only in the mid 30s.

There is a slight chance for a wintry mix or light snow Thursday afternoon before snow and freezing rain become likely Thursday night and through the overnight into Friday morning, Feb. 25. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible in areas farther north and inland, but snow projections could increase or decrease depending on the track and strength of the storm.

Morning snow and sleet will change to rain by mid-morning Friday as the high temperature reaches the upper 30s.

Skies will clear Friday night, leading to a sunny day on Saturday, Feb. 26 with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.