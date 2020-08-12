Stormy Stretch Will Lead To Gradual Drop In Temperatures, Less Humidity

A cold front slowly moving through the region will bring thunderstorms and showers, leading to a gradual reduction in temperatures after several days of dangerous heat.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers that could be accompanied by heavy downpours will arrive in the region Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 12, starting a stretch of stormy weather.

After patchy morning fog to start the day Wednesday, the chance for thunderstorms and showers starts at around 3 p.m. and continues through the afternoon and into the evening, up until around 9 p.m.

The high temperature Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday, Aug. 13 will be mostly cloudy with a chance for more storms and showers and the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Friday, Aug 14 will be partly sunny and less humid with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s with a chance for more showers and storms.

