Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Man Fatally Gunned Down In Nyack In Broad Daylight
Weather

Stormy Start For Memorial Day Weekend: Here's Latest Forecast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Memorial Day Weekend has started out with showers and storms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A satellite image of the region on Saturday morning, May 23. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Memorial Day Weekend, marking the unofficial start to summer, will have a stormy start.

Saturday, May 23 has started off with patchy morning fog and thick cloud cover.

There will be showers at times during the day with a chance for late morning and early afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Clouds will decrease before daybreak on Sunday, May 24: on what will be a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and the high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.