Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Storms With Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds Will Bring Some Relief From Hot, Sticky Stretch

Joe Lombardi
A look at the drenching thunderstorms that will sweep through the area on Tuesday, July 28. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at steps to take to beat the heat. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A round of heavy thunderstorms will sweep through the region bringing some relief from the hot and sticky stretch of days by ushering in a more comfortable air mass from Canada.

But that won't happen until after a couple more hazy, humid days. A Heat Advisory that goes into effect late Monday morning, July 27 lasts through 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. (For steps to take to get relief from the heat, see the second image above.)

High temperatures on Monday will rise to the mid 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees for much of the region.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day, with the high temperature in the low 90s.

The come the storms. They'll be widely scattered and arrive in the afternoon with the window for storm activity lasting until around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The main threat from the storms is gusty winds.

After the storms pass through, the air will become less humid, though temperatures will remain warm.

Wednesday, July 29 will be partly sunny with the high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a slight chance of isolated afternoon storms.

Thursday, July 30 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

