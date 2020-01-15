Storm Will Start As Snow Before Changing To Wintry Mix, Causing Potentially Hazardous Travel

The weekend winter storm that will start as snow will turn to ice and rain, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions.

The entire region is expected to see snowfall sometime after 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Areas south of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut will see a changeover to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain late in the afternoon and then all rain after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther north and inland, the changeover from snow to a wintry mix is expected to come several hours later.

The entire region will see rain overnight into Sunday, Jan. 19, with rain ending farther south by 7 a.m. Sunday and snow showers possible inland until about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Projected snowfall totals from AccuWeather.com are shown in the image above: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue).

Skies will become partly cloudy on Sunday with the high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 20 will be mostly sunny and colder with high temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the storm.

