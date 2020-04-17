Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Storm Watch: Some Parts Of Hudson Valley Expected To See 6 Inches Of Snowfall

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A look at snowfall projections for the storm that will arrive overnight Friday, April 17 before ending Saturday morning, April 18.
A look at snowfall projections for the storm that will arrive overnight Friday, April 17 before ending Saturday morning, April 18. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

As much as 6 inches of snowfall is expected in parts of upstate New York from a quick-moving storm system that will sweep through the area.

The timing for the storm is overnight Friday, April 17 into Saturday morning, April 18. It will bring accumulating snow to areas farthest north to I-84 in New York and Connecticut. South of I-84, all rain is expected for the duration of the system.

According to projections released by the National Weather Service on Friday morning,  in higher terrain portions of the Hudson Valley, including Ulster and Sullivan counties, up to a half-foot of snowfall is possible. Parts of northern Dutchess County, including Pine Plains, could see up to 3 inches. (See image above.)

A Winter Weather Advisory includes Ulster and Sullivan. It is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

In the areas where the advisory is in effect, snow is expected to start sometime after 10 p.m. Friday before changing to a mix of snow and rain sometime after daybreak and then all rain. Skies will gradually clear on Saturday and the high temperature will rise to the mid to upper 40s.

