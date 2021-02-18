Storm Watch: New Snowfall, Timing Projections Released For Two-Day Event

Brand-new snowfall projections have increased for a long-duration storm that will last over the span of parts of two days.

The storm will arrive from west to east early Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18, and continue into Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, with the potential for moderate to heavy snowfall and a brief wintry mix, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread 3 to 5 inches is forecast by Thursday night, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible tonight into Friday, for a total of 4 to 8 inches, the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

For brand-new snowfall projections from the National Weather Service, see the first image above.

For projections in and around New York City and Long Island, where the most snowfall is expected, click on the second image above.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region, has been extended until 7 p.m. Friday. It took effect Thursday morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

