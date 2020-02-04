Storm Watch: Here's Latest On Potent Midweek System That Will Sweep Through Region

A powerful storm system will bring a wintry mix to the entire region with areas farthest north and inland seeing some snow in the middle of an unsettled stretch this week.

Here's the latest on the storm and the five-day forecast:

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Cloudy with light rain and showers at times, mainly from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, and a high temperature around 50 degrees. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s, with rain possible overnight.

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature holding steady around 40 degrees and a chance of showers, mainly before noontime. The chance of showers and rain will return in the evening through the early overnight hours. As the low temperature dips below the freezing mark, there will be a mix of rain and sleet throughout the region and snow north of I-84.

Thursday, Feb. 6: It will be a rainy day with precipitation at times throughout the day and evening. Areas farthest north and inland will see a wintry mix until around 9 a.m. before the changeover to rain. The high temperature will rise to the low 40s farther south and to the mid to upper 30s farther north and inland on Thursday. Up to an inch of rainfall is possible. The overnight low temperature will be in the upper 30s.

Friday, Feb. 7: Rain will continue through around noontime on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Saturday, Feb. 8: The sun returns after an unsettled stretch of days. Saturday's high temperature will be at or near 40 degrees.

