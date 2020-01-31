Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Storm Track: Here's Latest Projected Path, Timing For Weekend System

Joe Lombardi
This is the latest projected track for the weekend storm.
This is the latest projected track for the weekend storm.

A storm system moving northeast is now projected to pass well south of the region.

Friday, Jan. 31 will be a cloudy and dry day with a high temperature of around 40 degrees and wind-chill values between 30 and 40 degrees.

As the storm moves northeast (see image above), there will be a slight chance of rain and snow late Friday night through the overnight.

There could be snow showers until around 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, followed by a chance for rain showers through the early afternoon on a cloudy day with the high temperature in the low 40s.

There will be another chance for snow showers and rain showers Saturday night.

Groundhog Day on Sunday, Feb. 2 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the strength and path of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

