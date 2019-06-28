Contact Us
Weather

Storm System Will Bring Relief From Heat, Humidity

Joe Lombardi
A storm system with showers and thunderstorms will bring with it relief from the hot, humid conditions across the area. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected high temperatures for Friday, June 28. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system with showers and thunderstorms will bring with it relief from heat and humidity across the area.

The workweek will wrap up with another scorcher on Friday, June 28, which will be mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. (See second image above.)

Saturday, June 29 will start out partly sunny and again hot with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Saturday, afternoon ahead of a cold front. The storm threat will continue through Saturday evening.

The primary threat from the storms will be damaging wind gusts, with large hail is also possible., the National Weather Service says.

The month of June will end on Sunday with less heat and humidity. It will be a partly sunny day with a high around 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance showers later in the morning into the early afternoon.

July starts on Monday with sunny skies and a high temperature again around 80.

