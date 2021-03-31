Storm System Will Bring Heavy Rain, Some Snow, Big Change In Weather Pattern

A storm system will bring a new round of rain, separate chances for snow, possible thunderstorms, and a big change in the weather pattern.

The time frame for the storm system is Wednesday afternoon, March 31 into April Fools' Day on Thursday afternoon, April 1, with a chance for light snow in this region in the overnight hours toward daybreak on Thursday. Little or no accumulation is expected for this area.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high temperature in the low 60s and spotty showers arriving in the mid-afternoon before rain becomes steady and heavy at times around nightfall. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. (See the first image above.)

Some areas, specifically in upstate New York, could see between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff. Those areas are shown in dark blue in the second image above.

The passage of the storm will lead to a big drop in the temperatures and breezy conditions.

Rain and showers will taper off around midday Thursday, but there will be a chance for showers through the early afternoon on a mostly cloudy and brisk day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

An inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall is possible for the duration of the storm.

Wind will be out of the northwest at around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour on April Fools' Day.

There could be scattered showers Thursday night which could mix with snow at times as the temperature falls to the upper 20s with wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

Friday, April 2 will be partly sunny and brisk with a high temperature of only around 40 degrees.

